Who Plays Estelle In 'The Kominsky Method'? Details About The Actor And Her Character

Season 3 of The Kominsky Method starring Michael Douglas came to an emotional yet soothing conclusion on May 28, 2021. The show won't likely return for a new season, but yet the finale had introduced some new characters. One of the new characters that caught the people's eye was Martin Schneider's mother Estelle.

Who plays Estelle in The Kominsky Method?

Estelle is introduced to the audience in the last two episodes of season 3 of The Kominsky Method. The eccentric mother of Mindy's fiance Martin spiced up the story with her presence. The character of Estelle is played by veteran actor Christine Ebersole.

Estelle's presence is no less than trouble just as the story inches towards her son Martin's marriage with girlfriend Mindy. Even during the wedding day, there is tension between Mindy mother and Sandy's ex-wife Roz (played by Kathleen Turner). The presence of Estelle is seen in the last two episodes as she becomes a part of the couple's life. She also opens up to Mindy about the body-shaming incident that happened previously and she said that it was only a joke. If her character sketch is anything to go by then Estelle is not a person who can adjust or understand the new generation.

Who is Christine Ebersole?

Christine Ebersole is a veteran American actor and singer. She has appeared in films, TV shows and also in theatre productions. She is well known for her notable performances in two Broadway productions, namely 42nd Street and Grey Gardens. She also won two Tony Awards for the same. She is known for her roles in yesteryear movies like Tootsie, Thief of Hearts, Mac and Me, to her recent appearances in 2019 in films like Steven Universe: The Movie and Driveways. She also played the role of Jordan Belfort's (played by Leonardo DiCaprio) mother Leah Belfort in the Martin Scorsese directorial film The Wolf of Wall Street.

Coming to her TV show appearances, she is noted for appearing in a bunch of sketches on Saturday Night Live. She also made an appearance on American Horror Story: Coven. She plays the lead role in the sitcom Bob Hearts Abhishola which was renewed for a third season in February 2021.

