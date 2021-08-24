Who's Demi Burnett From 'Bachelor In Paradise', What's Her Age? Here's All About Her

Bachelor in Paradise, one of the popular American reality television shows, recently released its second episode of Season 7. As the viewers witnessed the entry of Demi Burnett in the latest episode, many fans have been eager to know more about her. She was last seen as a contestant on Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor and soon became the viewers' favourite.

Who is Demi from Bachelor in Paradise?

Demi Burnett first made an appearance in The Bachelor Season 23 with Colton Underwood, however, things didn’t work out and she got eliminated in the sixth week. She later returned for Bachelor in Paradise Season 6 after which she got engaged to Kristin Haggerty. The couple broke up in October 2019 as the long-distance relationship was not working out well for them. She then started dating the popular musician Slater Davis which lasted a few months. She even opened up about her relationship with Davis while speaking to Entertainment Tonight and said, “I'm obsessed with him. He's the best ever. I feel like such a weird little sap, but he's the most incredible person I've ever met and I can't get enough of him." Demi Burnett was later seen on another reality tv show, the Celebrity Dating Game that consisted of celebrities choosing who to date from a panel of three celebrities based on their answers to a couple of questions.

How old is Demi from Bachelor in Paradise?

As Burnett recently joined as one of the contestants on Bachelor In Paradise, the fans have been eager to know her age. The reality star was born on February 21 at Red Oak, Texas and is 26-years-old.

What happened in Bachelor in Paradise episode 2 season 7?

In the latest episode, Demi Burnett entered the beach with a date card but gets rejected making it impossible to create any further drama on the show. As she asked Brendon for a date, he stated that they should still connect with other people and “see if our paths cross again along this journey.” While Brendon holds out for Pieper, Demi felt upset about being rejected. On the other hand, Natasha, who was also concerned for Brendon, was pleased knowing that he had the strongest feelings for her.

(IMAGE: DEMI BURNETT INSTAGRAM)