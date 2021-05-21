Why Did Halston Sage Leave 'The Orville'? Lieutenant Alara Kitan's Exit Explained

The science-fiction comedy-drama show, The Orville is currently gearing up for the release of its third season. Created by Seth MacFarlane, the series is set against the backdrop of the 25th century. In season 2 of the series, actor Halston Stage who played the character of Lieutenant Alara Kitan made an abrupt exit from the show. Here’s everything that you need to know about her exit.

Why did Halston Sage leave The Orville?

Neither Fox nor the show’s creators have given a clear reason as to why Halston Sage’s character was written out. At the 2019 Television Critics Association Panel, the actor was asked ‘why did she leave The Orville?’. Halston Sage simply stated that it wasn’t her choice, it was for the best of the show as per the creators. Actor Jessica Szohr as Lieutenant Talla Keyalli replaced Sage’s position as the ship’s second Xelayan Chief of Security in the show.

How did Halston Sage’s character end on The Orville?

Halston Sage character Alara Kitan was a member of the alien race Xelayan. She possessed superhuman strength due to having a higher gravitational pull at her home planet. Hence, at places that consist of Earth-like gravity, Alara’s powers maximized. This strength was proven to be useful for The Orville’s crew for defeating antagonists including Dorahlian Zealot Hamelac, Kill Spy Derel Ashton, and more.

However, her super-strength unfortunately also became the reason for her departure from the show and also the USS Orville crew. In the second season’s episode titled, Home, Alara discovers that she is growing weaker as her body is getting adjusted to lower gravity. In order to regain her strength, Alara had to return to her home planet Xelaya. Post her return, Alara reconnected with her family, who has previously objected to her choice of joining the military. The Orville’s chief medical officer Dr Claire Finn developed a treatment that could have allowed Alara to recover while remaining aboard on the crew ship. However, Alara decided to stay on her planet, Xelaya. She sings her resignation post which Lieutenant Talla Keyalli replaces her.

(Image: Still from The Orville)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.