Why Did 'To Catch A Predator' End? Here Is What Happened To The Crime Reality Show

To Catch a Predator is a popular American reality television series, which featured on NBC. The show was hosted by Chris Hansen and was partly filmed with hidden investigative camera’s. The series aimed to catch the sexual predators, who would arrive at a sting house to have intercourse with a minor. Most episodes would typically end in an arrest. The minors were actually adults who were merely impersonating underage persons.

The series debuted in November 2004.12 investigations were featured in total and they took place all across the United States. However, the series came to a shocking halt in 2008. Read on to know why.

To Catch a Predator cancelled: Why did To Catch a Predator end?

On several occasions To Catch a Predator, makers had been accused of creating the news, rather than reporting news. Several media portals at the time had claimed that the show was blurring the line between being a news organisation and an agency of law enforcement. However, To Catch a Predator was finally cancelled in 2008.

The show had been accused of Entrapment for years, which is a practice where a law enforcement official provokes a person to commit a crime, which they would have otherwise been unlikely to commit. However, an incident that took place in 2008, that became the catalyst leading to the show’s end.

In 2008, Louis Conradt who was an assistant district attorney in Rockwall County, Texas, had shot himself after he was caught talking as well as exchanging pictures with a volunteer who had posed as a 13-year-old boy. Louis Conradt shot himself when NBC and local police barged into Conradt’s home with the camera crew. NBC and the Local Police brought the camera crew into Conradt’s home as he hadn’t shown up for a pre-scheduled meeting.

To Catch a Predator Host, Chris Hansen

The 60-year-old American Television Journalist Chris Hansen was the host of To Catch a Predator. Chris Hansen also hosts Killer Instinct on Investigation Discovery, a show which revolves around and documents homicide investigations. Chris Hansen is currently running a YouTube show named Have A Seat With Chris Hansen these days. The television journalist has over 300,000 subscribers on the platform.

Where to watch To Catch a Predator?

Some episodes of To Catch a Predator are occasionally aired on MSNBC, which is an American cable channel. The series was available on the free on the video hosting and sharing platform Vimeo for some time but has been removed by the show’s makers. According to the reports of a media portal currently, no steaming sources for the show are available.

