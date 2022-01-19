Will There Be 'House Of Payne' Season 11? Everything We Know So Far

Another season and another journey of laughs for audiences concluded as the latest installment of Tyler Perry's House of Payne came to an end on Tuesday. The show completed its 10th season and as in the trend always, there would be many who would be excited for the next season.

Numerous netizens might be browsing to know if the eleventh season of the show has been renewed. Some also might be keen to know when the latest season is likley to air. Here's all you need to know about the next season of Tyler Perry's House of Payne.

Will there be a House of Payne season 11?

While the makers have been sharing promos for the recent season and teasing fun-filled glimpses, they have not shared any details about the new season. Some reports had claimed some time ago that the tenth season had been renewed at the time of the renewal of the tenth season in May last year. However, since then, there has been no update about the new season.

Makers usually issue a statement over the new seasons, but no such statement has been shared yet.

House of Payne season 10 comes to an end

The latest season of Tyler Perry's House of Payne had kicked off on May 25, 2021. The season consisted of 22 episodes in total. The last episode was aired on Tuesday.

The recent season aired on the BET network on Tuesdays. It used to air at 8 PM Eastern Time and 7 PM Central Time.

The sitcom has been entertianing fans for 16 years now. In all, the series has aired over 300 episodes over the span of 10 seasons.

Among the other headlines related to the season was when netizens had started bothtering about the absence of LaVan Davis, who plays Curtis Booker T. Payne. They had expressed their worry when he was not a part of three episodes. However, he was back to entertaining the fans soon after

Tyler Perry's House of Payne stars LaVan Davis, Cassi Davis, Allen Payne, Larramie Doc Shaw, China Anne McClain, Denise Burse, Demetria McKinney, Keshia Knight Pulliam, Palmer Williams Jr, among others.