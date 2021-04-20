Will Tom Hiddleston Starrer 'Loki' Have Multiple Seasons? Read To Find Out

Marvel's upcoming show, Tom Hiddleston starer Loki, is one of the most anticipated series for fans. Ever since Loki's trailer was released and with only one episode left for The Falcon And The Winter Soldier, the wait for Loki is becoming harder for the viewers. However, viewers are still wondering about the limitedness of these series. Ever since the show WandaVision ended, viewers are questioning if they will find what happens to Wanda. Yet, for Loki's fans, there is a piece of good news. Read ahead to find out.

Will Loki get more seasons?

In an interview with IndieWire, the vice president of Marvel Studios' Production and Development Nate Moore was asked about the possibility of any of the show lasting for more than one season. Moore confirmed that WandaVision was a show that can be done only once, but for Loki, there was a different story. While answering the question, Moore said the first show that comes to his mind, which is not a secret, is that Loki has a lot of storytelling. While confirming that Loki is not a one-seasoned show, he added the character of Loki is very clever and cool and it lends itself to multiple seasons.

Apparently, Loki the God of Mischief comes from a different timeline and can have several stories associated with himself. While talking about Tom Hiddleston, Moore said that he is doing some of his best works on the show which is amazing. He also said Loki's Season 1 would show some of his different sides, which will surprise the audience. Coming to The Falcon And The Winter Soldier, Moore insisted the door is still open for the show's more episodes.

Details about Loki

Tom Hiddleston's latest upcoming series Loki is Marvel Studios' third series of 2021 after WandaVision and The Falcon And The Winter Soldier. Loki's release is scheduled for June 11, 2021, on Disney+. The upcoming series will take forward the appearance of Loki in Avengers The Endgame. The series will also answer how Loki lands at Times Variance Authority. Here is the official trailer of Loki.

Promo Image Source: Still from Loki's trailer