'Workin’ Moms' Season 6 Confirmed? When Will The CBC Show Return With A New Season?

Netflix has just released a new season of Workin' Moms. Workin' Moms premiered on CBC Television in January 2017 and has since become a Netflix favourite. The latest season of the Canadian sitcom is presently in Netflix's Top 10, and fans are eagerly anticipating the release of Workin' Moms Season 6 on the digital platform. While no formal Season 6 launch date has been published, we have a pretty decent notion about when fresh episodes of Workin' Moms will be available with inputs from Decider and other such portals who have been keeping a keen eye on the show and its happenings. As for if viewers will be getting a Workin’ Moms season 6, the answer is yes as the showrunner confirmed the renewal of the show recently.

Workin’ Moms season 6 update

Will the newest season of Workin’ Moms be on Netflix for those who do not have a subscription to Netflix? It just may. Workin' Moms is a Canadian show that first aired on CBC Television before being picked up by Netflix. Although there remains no formal Workin' Moms Season 6 release schedule, the newest season of the show could be expected to air in early 2022 on CBC first and then on Netflix as it has done previously.

What can fans expect in the upcoming season? Based on the conclusion of the last season of Workin' Moms, we predict that Workin' Moms season 6 will be full of battles. Particularly for Kate, who was set to debut her book after making a major concession for her companion Anne by modifying the cover. That, too, without Sloane's knowledge. Sloane was visibly irritated, and she assured Kate that she would not dismiss her, but that she would keep her and make sure she paid for it. As a result, Kate leaves the company, putting an end to their romance forever. As a result, she decided to establish her own business. It will be interesting to see how Sloane responds. But that's not the only twist in this tale.

We have also seen Anne facing criminal charges from Cheryl, in addition to Kate. Jenny is unexpectedly pregnant the next day. Workin' Moms Season 6 might delve into how this plays out for them in the foreseeable future. Finally, the show's great twist was the man who encountered Kate at the preview event. He entered her new workplace, pretending to be Nathaniel's son. What exactly is going on here? All the solutions will be revealed in Season 6 of Workin' Moms.

IMAGE: A STILL FROM WORKIN' MOMS

