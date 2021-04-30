'Yasuke' Review: Netizens Praise The Tale Of A Black Samurai And 'every Bit Of The Show'

Yasuke is the latest anime that premiered on Netflix. Ever since its release, the show has been trending all over the world for its unique storyline. The Netflix show's plot revolves around a samurai of African origin who served under Japanese daimyo Oda Nobunaga during the Sengoku period of samurai conflict in 16th century Japan. The series is created by LeSean Thomas and animated by Japanese animation studio MAPPA. The series premiered on Netflix yesterday on April 29, 2021. Ever since its release, a lot of people have been curious to know about Yasuke's review and Yasuke's ratings. Netizens from around the world have been sharing their views about the new Netflix original anime. Here is a look at the Yasuke anime's review and ratings by netizens.

Yasuke anime's review by netizens

Yasuke has opened up to positive reviews by the audience. People from around the globe are loving Yasuke's Black Samurai as it is a unique character with an interesting story. Netizens have been sharing their views about the historical character of a Black Samurai who served in Japan. One of the users termed the show as ‘Greatest of All Time’ by saying, “YASUKE is synonymous with the GOAT”. Another user held the show in high praise and said the show is “Something to add to the list of excellence along with Boondocks & Afro Samurai”.

A user pointed out all the good things in the show like “Energy children, ancient Japanese mecha, battle witches, African medicine men, robots and werebears!” to say how much he liked the show. Some of the users also shared pictures and memes about the show to give Yasuke anime's review. One of the netizens took to his Twitter handle to share Yasuke's ratings. The user rated the show as 7-7.5/10 and said, “They should’ve focused more on the historical aspect. The mecha aspect and the magic element wasn’t really handled the best, and rushed.” Here is a look at Yasuke's review by netizens.

Yasuke's review by netizens

YASUKE is synonymous with the GOAT pic.twitter.com/gBYn7J4eJq — $nackie (@Jay_qualine) April 29, 2021

Yasuke? Something to add to the list of excellence along with Boondocks & Afro Samurai#Anitwt #thursdayvibes pic.twitter.com/HbWza8SbE3 — Big Meech Gaming (@gaming_meech) April 29, 2021

Energy children, ancient Japanese mecha, battle witches, African medicine men, robots and werebears!



I'm liking YASUKE on Netflix. — Tade Thompson (@tadethompson) April 29, 2021

Binged this expeditiously ðŸ”¥ Loved every bit of the show from the soundtracks to the storytelling! Make sure to check out Yasuke! #YASUKE pic.twitter.com/H2PpTSo0rj — æœˆ â›© Urek Mazino (@UrekMazinoBaby) April 29, 2021

After further thought.



Yasuke is a 7-7.5/10.



Everything production wise was great, MAPPA and flying lotus snapped on visuals/music, but they should’ve focused more on the historical aspect. The mecha aspect and the magic element wasn’t really handled the best, and rushed. — ð•ð•¦ð•¤ð•¦ð•œð•–: TG SZN (@YusukeSzn) April 30, 2021

Yasuke really is the perfect bait and switch anime pic.twitter.com/o7ZvFCEGWS — Average Yakuza 4 Enjoyer (@TheAmako) April 30, 2021

The fourth episode of Yasuke was by far the most well produced of the show. Storyboarded by Masahiro Ando (Sword of the Stranger) and outsourced to Colored Pencil Animation- a studio lead by Juansheng Shi and populated with a lot of strong Chinese animators. pic.twitter.com/Jv13NWaQMp — geth (@PurpleGeth) April 29, 2021

Seeing a Black main character in a anime is what I dreamed of. Go watch Yasuke on Netflix now!! pic.twitter.com/Dnkclt76Ao — SOUL (@SoulKingLives) April 29, 2021

Yasuke's cast

The lead role of Yasuke's Black Samurai is played by LaKeith Stanfield. The cast features several talented members like Dia Frampton as Ishikawa, Noshir Dalal as Kurosaka (Dark General), Dan Donohue as Abraham, Dia Frampton as Ishikawa, Takehiro Hira as Nobunaga, Julie Marcus as Nikita among others. The trailer was released by the makers two days back and it has been received well by the audience. Here is a look at Yasuke's trailer.

Image Credits: A still from Yasuke trailer