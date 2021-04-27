Yasuke' Trailer: LaKeith Stanfield Set To Bring The Historical Japanese Figure On Screen

Yasuke is among the highly anticipated anime series of Netflix, as fans have been waiting for quite a while to get a glimpse of it. Just a short while ago, the makers released its trailer which has already received large numbers of views. While the Yasuke trailer has revealed quite a few intriguing aspects of the series, the portrayal of the titular character of Yasuke naturally happens to be the most widely speculated matter. Actor LaKeith Stanfield has voiced the character of Yasuke, portraying the historical figure of Japan during the 16th century.

LaKeith Stanfield brings the historical character of Yasuke on screen

While Netflix has brought many animated projects in the past for its audience, Yasuke is one of the rare few that brings the events that occurred in real life. This series is gearing up to bring the historical character of Yasuke, who was a famed warrior in Japan of African descent in the olden times. The plot portrays real-life events from the then-prevalent feudal society in Japan. Stanfield has voiced the character, who goes through a tough time trying to remain peaceful after having a violent past. However, a local village becoming a victim of the violence forces the samurai to pick up the sword once again.

Yasuke has the responsibility of transporting an enigmatic child, who has become the target of warlords and other evil forces. Yasuke has to take the child to a doctor while dealing with the forces that stand in his way by himself. While the trailer has given special focus to the main character, it has also ensured that enough light is shed upon the events in Japan during that period as well. While the trailers of such projects are often released weeks before the release date, the Yasuke trailer has been released just a few days before its premiere.

Yasuke is all set to be released on the streaming giant on April 29, i.e., the coming Thursday. Apart from LaKeith Stanfield, the star cast of this series also includes Takehiro Hira, Ming-Na Wen and many more. This series has been directed by LeSean Thomas and Takeshi Satou.