'Yellowstone Season 4': Paramount Network's Dutton Family Drama Isn't Over Yet; Read On

The Yellowstone fans can't get over the dysfunctional Dutton family drama anytime soon. The series, which follows the Duttons and their massive Montana cattle ranch is set to return with a season 4, though Paramount Network has kept all other details under wraps. The Kevin Costner-led series, which entails the exciting stories of family drama in a rural setting takes in a whopping 5 million viewers per episode, making it a big deal for the network.

Yellowstone season 3 wrapped up its 10 episodes run last year on August 23, 2020, and now fans are direly awaiting season 4 which has come up with an interesting teaser hinting at new cast members on board. Continue reading for more scoops.

Yellowstone season 4: when is Yellowstone coming back?

According to Deadline reports, the highly anticipated fourth season is set to premiere sometime in November 2021, even though Paramount Network ( now Paramount+) is yet to release the exact date. The teaser though has an interesting update for the fans to anticipate, with the tagline "revenge will be worth the wait".

Even before the third season came out, the makers had already announced season 4 of the western drama. Its filming was slated to start in June 2020 but got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The production finally commenced in late August last year, with the Chief Joseph Ranch, serving as the Dutton ranch, confirming via Instagram that the filming of season 4 had officially wrapped.

Yellowstone Season 4: Cast members

In addition to the show's lead Kevin Coster (as John Dutton), the rest of the family constitutes Luke Grimes (Kayce Dutton), Kelly Reilly (Beth Dutton), Wes Bentley (Jamie Dutton), and Kelsey Asbille (Monica Dutton). Apart from them, the rest of the cast includes Cole Hauser (Rip Wheeler), Jefferson White (Jimmy Hurdstrom), and Gil Birmingham (Chief Thomas Rainwater) with Josh Holloway playing Roarke Carter in season 3.

The third season was filled with intriguing cliffhangers leaving fans inquisitive about which rancher will survive onto the next season. Last year, Coster worried fans about the fate of his character John dutton saying there's an ending that the audience will see, that too a powerful one, further urging fans to enjoy the show while they can. However, the rumours surrounding his entry into the next season were cleared and were hopeful to see him reprise his role.

Apart from the already existing cast, new members were also announced by the makers. Jacki Weaver (Caroline Warner), Piper Perabo (Summer Higgins), Kathryn Kelly( Emily), Finn Little( Carter) will also be seen in pertinent roles.

