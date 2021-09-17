'You' Season 3 Trailer: Penn Badgley Is Back On His Killing Spree In Netflix Thriller

The makers have recently unveiled Netflix's original series You Season 3 trailer on their official social media handles. Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg and Victoria Pedretti as Loe Quinn are back in the renewed season of the smash hit psychological thriller drama, You. After leaving the city at the end of Season 2, the killer couple struggle with suburban life as they continue to deal with their killer impulses while trying to appear normal.

You Season 3 trailer unveiled; Joe returns to his obsession

In the newly released video, the renewed season of You reintroduces Joe and Love as the couple tries to build their life for the baby. However, one sees that Joe Goldberg does not change and goes back to his obsessive habits as he falls for his neighbour. As for his partner, Love, her impulsiveness breaks her marriage as her jealousy takes over into her own destructive behaviour. The dark secrets of the couple force them to stay together. Penn Badgley’s character, Joe admits in the Netflix thriller’s just-released trailer, "In my history of scared, this is the most scared I’ve ever been."

In addition to the old cast members Badgley, Pedretti, and Saffron Burrows (plays Love’s mom Dottie), the new season of the psychological thriller also feature Tati Gabrielle, Dylan Arnold, Shalita Grant, Travis Van Winkle, Scott Speedman, McManus, Shannon Chan-Kent, Ben Menhl, Chris O’Shea and Christopher Sean. The trailer shows Joe’s new love interest in Season 3 will be portrayed by Michaela McManus, who is famous for Lindsey Strauss on One Tree Hill.

You, initially began its life on Lifetime before being premiered on the online streaming giant, Netflix. According to Netflix, the psychological thriller series has become one of its biggest success stories and over 54 million viewers checked out Season 2 in the first four weeks of its release in the month of December 2019. You Season 3 release date is scheduled for October 15. Many fans of the killer couple have already expressed their excitement on their social media handles for the new season. You Season 3 will consist of a total of ten episodes.

Image: Twitter/Netflix