'You' Season 4: Penn Badgley's Netflix Show Adds 14 New Cast Members; Details Inside

Just a week ago, actor Charlotte Richie was roped in as the new female lead opposite Penn Badgley in the fourth season of Netflix's psychological thriller, You. Now, the streaming giant has announced fourteen new addition to its cast members who will play regular and recurring roles in You season 4. The announcement is likely to leave fans excited as the brand new season is all set to add new shades to the life of Joe Goldberg with fresh faces.

Tilly Keeper, Ed Speleers and more join You Season 4

According to People magazine, actors Tilly Keeper, Amy Leigh Hickman and Ed Speleers have been reportedly recruited to play regular characters in You season 4. Joining them will be Niccy Lin, Aidan Cheng, Stephen Hagan, Ben Wiggins, Eve Austin, Ozioma Whenu, Dario Coates, Sean Pertwee, Brad Alexander, Alison Pargeter and Adam James, who will play recurring roles in the fourth instalment. Further details about their characters are yet to be revealed by the makers.

Charlotte Richie to play female lead

As announced by the makers, Charlotte Richie is gearing up to essay the role of Kate in You Season 4. Kate is a smart, independent yet suspicious woman who is an art gallery director by profession. As to how her path crosses with Joe Goldberg is kept under wraps.

For those unaware, the shooting of You season 4 has already hit the floors. The makers of the show confirmed the news via You's official Twitter handle on March 22. Sharing the clapperboard of You season 4, the creators braced viewers for actor Penn Badgley's return as the psychopath Joe Goldberg. The image indicated that the ongoing episode of the show is helmed by John Scott, while blood drops imprinted on the show's title dropped hints of the disastrous events that'll occur in the forthcoming instalment. The announcement tweet shared by the makers read, "feeling YOU-4-ic. YOU Season 4 is now in production." Take a look at it below:

feeling YOU-4-ic. YOU Season 4 is now in production. pic.twitter.com/1wtUttZ2P9 — YOU (@YouNetflix) March 22, 2022

Plotline of You

The plot of You is based on the novels of Caroline Kepnes, it narrates the story of Joe Goldberg (played by Penn Badgley), who appears to be normal in public eyes, however, in reality, he is a psychopath and a serial killer. Having lived a dark past himself, Joe on his creepy adventure of discovering 'what is love' commits innumerable crimes. However, he is always saved by his twisted, evil, and crafty thinking.

Image: Instagram/@younetflix