'You' Season 4: Penn Badgley's Netflix Show Hits The Floor; See First Pic From The Sets

A piece of good news has surfaced online for all You fans as season 4 of the psychological thriller has finally hit the floor. The makers of the show confirmed the news via You's official Twitter handle on Tuesday, March 22. The latest development has surely made fans euphoric aka 'YOU-4-ic' as mentioned in the official announcement.

You season 4 hits the floor

The show's official Twitter page posted a photo from the shooting set to reveal the big news. Sharing the clapperboard of You season 4, the creators braced viewers for actor Penn Badgley's return as the psychopath Joe Goldberg. The image indicated that the ongoing episode of the show is helmed by John Scott, while blood drops imprinted on the show's title has left fans more curious. The announcement tweet shared by the makers reads, "feeling YOU-4-ic. YOU Season 4 is now in production." Take a look at it below:

feeling YOU-4-ic. YOU Season 4 is now in production. pic.twitter.com/1wtUttZ2P9 — YOU (@YouNetflix) March 22, 2022

Netizens express excitement

As soon as the new was confirmed officially, fans of the show couldn't control their excitement. While one wrote, 'OMG', many others began sharing their favourite characters from the web show. Here's taking a quick look at how fans are reacting:

OMG — ⦰ IM A SPADE • Haley 🦋 (@kim_youngjo_7) March 22, 2022

yoooo lesssgooo!!! — who cares? (@omg_evan) March 22, 2022

Plotline of You

The plot of You is based on the novels of Caroline Kepnes, it narrates the story of Joe Goldberg (played by Penn Badgley), who appears to be normal in public eyes, however, in reality, he is a psychopath and a serial killer. Having lived a dark past himself, Joe on his creepy adventure of discovering 'what is love' commits innumerable crimes but he is always saved by his twisted, evil, and crafty thinking.

In the first season, Goldberg as a bookstore manager falls in love with Beck, however, she is eventually murdered by him. In the second season, he changes his name to Will Bettelheim as he meets his new target Love. However, in a twisted turn of fate, Love is another psycho killer as Goldberg. The third season focuses on the duo raising their kid, however, Joe's compulsive nature makes him repeat the cycle of obsession with Marienne Bellamy, his new love interest who works as a librarian in the neighbourhood.

When Love discovers their relationship, she sets a heinous trap of murdering Goldberg. In the end, Joe carefully lays out all the evidence to incriminate Love for his crimes after crafting a suicide note of her confessions. He sets their house ablaze leaving behind his two toes, for cops to think he was a victim of Love's murder-suicide. In the upcoming season, Joe who is presumed to be dead will go on to hunt Marienne.

Netlfix hasn't announced the premiere date of You season 4 as of yet.