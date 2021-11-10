'You' Stars Victoria Pedretti & Dylan Arnold Couple In Real Life? Duo Spark Dating Rumours

Are Victoria Pedretti and Dylan Arnold the latest couple in town? The You actors seem to be painting the town red with their frequent appearances. The duo were clicked by the paparazzi not once but twice, sparking speculation about their romance.

The duo first stepped out together in Los Angeles on Friday. The rumoured couple did not have qualms about the prying eyes despite the first appearance and were seen together again two days later.

'You' stars Victoria Pedretti and Dylan Arnold a couple?

Victoria and Dylan, as per a report on Daily Mail, stepped out for a shopping trip on Friday. The duo was dressed casually, the former wearing a cap and a jacket over a white top and grey pants, while the latter wore a white T-shirt and light blue trousers.

Both had their black face masks on. Despite their masks, they seemed to be having an animated conversation and smiling.

Their hands, apart from iced tea glasses, had groceries and home use products. Later, they were also pictured without their masks, and their delight in each other's company was evident.

They were then snapped on Sunday on their way in and out of a house. Victoria again had a cap and jacket on and wore jeans while Dylan chose shorts for the outing. The duo's hands were again full, with water bottle, bags and more.

The couple, as per a report by Entertainment Tonight, have been dating and this phase has been going on for a few months.

Incidentally, the duo enjoyed romantic links in the third season of the psychological thriller.

Victoria Pedretti plays the role of Love Quinn in You for the past two seasons. She is married to the protagonist Joe Goldberg, played by Penn Badgley and they have a newborn son.

However, that does not stop her from entering into a relationship with Theo, played by Dylan. This is amid Joe setting his sights on Marienne, played by Tati Gabrielle.

Dylan Arnold is a new entrant of the series, as Joe and Love adapt to their family life. The third season hit Netflix on October 15