'Young Sheldon' Fans Are "heartbroken" As Show Heads Towards An Emotional Storyline

As 'Young Sheldon' will likely be bringing an emotional phase in the coming episodes, fans have taken to social media to express their "heartbreak"

Young Sheldon

Young Sheldon is the popular spin-off series of the popular sitcom The Big Bang Theory, which had a long run on television. The spin-off series has brought a total of four seasons on television to date and is currently reaching the end of the fourth season. While the plot of the show has taken several intriguing turns till now, it is likely to witness a tough phase with the likely departure of Sheldon’s dad George. Having anticipated the same, the fans have taken to social media to express their sadness as the show gears up to bring up an emotional period.

Fans express their “heartbreak” for the upcoming Young Sheldon episode

Young Sheldon shows the younger version of the popular character Sheldon from The Big Bang Theory, focusing on his background and childhood years. Viewers who have watched The Big Bang Theory would be aware that it has been mentioned in the early episodes of the original show that Sheldon’s father had passed away when he was young. Many netizens have already anticipated that the coming episodes of Young Sheldon may show the passing of Sheldon’s father George.

One of the fans tweeted that the death of George would be “heart-breaking” to watch, while another netizen tweeted that they are not “emotionally ready” to watch the dramatic turn of events for the show. A few of the fans even anticipated that the show may be getting set to show the part where his father cheats on his mother. These reactions have come from fans after the ending of the previous episode, which shows the bonding that Sheldon builds with his father. Jim Parsons, who played the adult Sheldon, is also the narrator of this show. Jim’s voice over at the end says, “We often regret the things we don’t say”.

Iain Armitage has played the titular role in this spin-off series, while Lance Barber has played the role of George. It also sees actors such as Zoe Perry, Montana Jordan and others playing some of the major roles in the plot. The show airs on CBS and has rapidly gained a high viewership since its beginning.

