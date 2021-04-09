'Young Sheldon' Season 4 Cast: Find Out Who Features In Episode 13

In the previous episode of Season 4 of Young Sheldon, aired on April 1, 2021, the younger version of The Big Bang Theory's Sheldon Cooper gets into an accident when his grandmother, who he lovingly calls Mee-Maw, drives him and his twin sister Missy to school. In the upcoming episode, Sheldon refuses to let his Mee-Maw drive him around and Missy uses the trauma as an excuse to gain benefits in school.

The episode titled The Geezer Bus And The New Model for Education will see young Sheldon Cooper taking on the task of changing the education system. He will be using a remote learning system to study his favourite subject, science. He calls his teacher Dr Linkletter find a way to achieve his task. Here is the entire list of Young Sheldon Season 4 Episode 13 cast to expect in the upcoming episode.

Young Sheldon Season 4 Episode 13 cast members

Iain Armitage as Young Sheldon

12-year-old Iain Armitage plays the prodigy, Sheldon Cooper. He has no way to reach his college and must find a way to learn from home when his grandmother's car meets with an accident. He calls his professor to find a way to pursue remote learning effectively especially for his favourite subject, Science.

Annie Potts as MeeMaw

Annie Potts is Sheldon Cooper's caring grandmother whom he lovingly calls MeeMaw. In the previous episode, she gets the youngest kids of the Cooper family Sheldon and Missy into an accident. While Sheldon refuses to get into her car again, she tries to be supportive and help him out in his journey to learn remotely. MeeMaw finds the idea interesting and dreams of being called the "MeeMaw of Science" when she agrees to help Sheldon.

Ed Begley Jr as Dr Linkletter

Dr Linkletter, played Ed Begley Jr, is a Physics professor who agrees to teach Sheldon as a favour for Sheldon's MeeMaw. He helps Sheldon build prototypes and understand them. In the series, Dr Linkletter is seen flirting with MeeMaw many times.

Raegan Revord as Missy Cooper

Sheldon Cooper's twin sister Missy Cooper is also part of the car accident shown in the last episode of Young Sheldon. This Young Sheldon cast member uses the traumatic incident as an advantage to gain benefits in school.

Montana Jordan as Georgie Cooper

George Jr or Georgie Cooper finds a new way to make money at school in the brand new episode of Young Sheldon. The Young Sheldon cast member Montana Jordan, who plays Georgie Cooper, can be seen sneaking Sheldon's High School homework and selling it to gain a few quick bucks in school. The next episode will show if he gets busted.

(Promo Image Source: Screengrab from Young Sheldon)