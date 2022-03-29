10-year-old Victory Brinker Enters Guinness World Records, Urges Kids To 'Just Do It...'

A young vocalist made history by being recorded in the Guinness World Records. Victory Brinker became the world’s youngest opera singer (female) at seven years and 314 days old, after participating in eight professional performances in 2019 at the Pittsburgh Public Theatre's Lights and Legends show reported by Guinness World Record's website. Victory Brinker is not your typical opera singer! She has the ability to sing in seven different languages which only further justifies her claim be enter the Guinness World Records.

Excited to set Guinness World Record! Youngest opera singer Victory Brinker breaks record at age seven | Guinness World Records https://t.co/UwuFwO64qn — Victory Brinker (@brinker_victory) March 28, 2022

"I love the challenge of the difficult arrangements, the technique required to sing, all the runs, and the different languages all the arias are written in", said the youngest opera singer in conversation with Guinness World Records. "I was an early talker and started singing at age two. Between ages two and three, I was memorizing entire CDs with good pitch. I was always singing", the young singer added. In addition to all the accolades, she also left a lasting imprint in season 16 of America's Got Talent.

Who is Victory Brinker?

As per Guinness World Records, Victory Brinker was adopted by her parents Christine and Eric Brinker, based in Latrobe, Pennsylvania (USA). The young girl grew up with ten siblings. Prior to her sixth birthday, Victory asked her mom to show her who could sing the highest notes, quickly unveiling an interest and passion for the art of operatic singing. It was believed that since the time she was a toddler, she had a unique gift.

On 27 March 2022, Victory participated in the Italian television show Lo Show Dei Record. Although she knew the performance was an opportunity to make it into the record books, she did not originally learn that she was already the latest titleholder. "My mom taught me how to sing and helps me believe I can do anything," Victory shared.

Meanwhile Victory's mother, Christine is very proud of her daughter's unique talent. Confident about her daughter's abilities, Christine said that "the secret to helping Victory reach success has been supporting her goal setting and remaining consistent in helping her achieve them". "When we believe in our children, they believe in themselves and can change the world," added Christine. "You can do it! Just do it one time and you’ll see it’s not so bad," Victory left an inspirational message for other such children thinking of chasing their dreams.

Image: Twitter/@brinker_victory