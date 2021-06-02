Last Updated:

17-year-old Girl Saves Pet Dogs From Bear Attack In California; Watch Viral Video

The video shows the bear and the cubs appearing on a wall of the house and the pet dogs started barking at him. The bear, in turn, started swatting at the dog.

A video has surfaced on social media that shows a 17-year-old girl pushing a bear in her backyard. The clip shows a bear and two cubs on the wall when three of the pet dogs started barking at them in California. The bear then starts attacking the dog but Hailey Moronico comes just in time and sprints towards the bear and uses both hands to push the bear off the wall to save her dogs. Hailey shoves the bear, causing the animal to fall backward.

Teenager pushes the bear from the wall

The video shows the bear and the cubs appearing on a wall of the house and the pet dogs started barking at him. The bear, in turn, started swatting at the large dog and three small ones that had joined in. But, Morinico reaches there and pushed the large bear off the wall. The cubs frightened by the loud barking had already left from the place. Morinico then took up one of the smaller dogs, and she and the pets all ran in the opposite direction.

Hailey's mother Citlally Morinico on Facebook called it "one of the scariest moment in life." Hailey told KTLA News that the family was gardening at another end of the yard when the incident happened. The teen first thought that the dogs were barking at other dogs but when Hailey reached to check, she was shocked to find a bear. The bear was grabbing her dog, Valentina but she  pushed the bear backwards. She then took the dog and ran away from the bear. Hailey has reportedly suffered a sprained finger and scraped her knee. The video of the terrifying encounter has gone viral on social media and it has caught the attention of netizens. The video has garnered more than 700 views and 17 likes.

