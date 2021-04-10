Last Updated:

'2 States Part 2': Andhra Man Tells Family About His Punjabi Girlfriend, Netizens Rejoice

In what netizens are now terming as the script for 2 States, an Andhra man took to Twitter to share the tale of how he broke the news of his Punjabi girlfriend.

In what netizens are now terming as the script for Alia Bhatt starrer 2 States, an Andhra man took to Twitter to share the tale of how he broke the news of his Punjabi girlfriend to his parents. It all started with a tweet, wherein Vivek Raju quipped that he enjoyed watching the ``once in a lifetime” reaction from his parents after he told them about his cross-state love affair. He then went on to narrate how his girlfriend's family reacted to the news and some more follow-ups before Twitterati decided to engage. 

'Dad's avoiding now'

"Dad's avoiding now. Hiding behind the phone to avoid further conversation," he wrote revealing his father's initial reaction on the matter. However, then said that his dad wants his partner to visit them at home. "

He then went on share his mother's reaction, whose reaction came in contrast with that of his father. He also revealed that the issue couldn't even be discussed over a glass of alcohol as both of them are non-drinkers. 

But those on social media were more invested in what Vivek's father had to say about the situation. While several compared it to 2 States, others flooded the post with quick tips on how to convince his parents into agreeing to the relationship. 

