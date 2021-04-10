'2 States Part 2': Andhra Man Tells Family About His Punjabi Girlfriend, Netizens Rejoice

In what netizens are now terming as the script for Alia Bhatt starrer 2 States, an Andhra man took to Twitter to share the tale of how he broke the news of his Punjabi girlfriend to his parents. It all started with a tweet, wherein Vivek Raju quipped that he enjoyed watching the ``once in a lifetime” reaction from his parents after he told them about his cross-state love affair. He then went on to narrate how his girlfriend's family reacted to the news and some more follow-ups before Twitterati decided to engage.

Broke the news about my girlfriend to my parents last night. We are from Andhra. Girlfriend is Punjabi.



Fun times in the house. Mom is okay. Dad has gone completely silent.



Having fun observing this once in a lifetime reaction from parents (unless my brother drops a bomb too) — Vivek Raju (@vivekraju93) April 8, 2021

Also, since many of you asked, girlfriend told her parents few months ago. They are totally fine. No drama. I doubt they are from India. — Vivek Raju (@vivekraju93) April 8, 2021

'Dad's avoiding now'

"Dad's avoiding now. Hiding behind the phone to avoid further conversation," he wrote revealing his father's initial reaction on the matter. However, then said that his dad wants his partner to visit them at home. "

Dad wants her to come and visit him this weekend. Okay no, meet right now it seems. No covid and all. Book flight and come it seems.

My video call suggestion is banished before it was out of my mouth — Vivek Raju (@vivekraju93) April 8, 2021

Just found out from mom he said "I thought she was kannadiga because she studied in Bangalore which is still culturally closer but she is Punjabi!!!"



Total this scene happening: https://t.co/DUmBNSVl9j — Vivek Raju (@vivekraju93) April 8, 2021

He then went on share his mother's reaction, whose reaction came in contrast with that of his father. He also revealed that the issue couldn't even be discussed over a glass of alcohol as both of them are non-drinkers.

Mum's being a total cutie on the side. Already dreaming about daughter in law and all and how they'll hang together ðŸ˜‚

Indian moms and melodrama I tell you — Vivek Raju (@vivekraju93) April 8, 2021

Ok. Sense has prevailed. Told my mom before leaving for office that she doesn't need to fly down. And also, it seems unwillingly muttered "his choice" before leaving. — Vivek Raju (@vivekraju93) April 8, 2021

Both my dad and I don't drink. Ah, we can't even settle this over alcohol.

But more than my dad, you know who's disappointed by this? My future father in law: "Wait what, with whom am I supposed to share this whiskey?' — Vivek Raju (@vivekraju93) April 8, 2021

Ok. Few quick updates.

Mom came up with brilliant idea of sending few photos of my girlfriend to dad on whatsapp. Because apparently, a picture can also get someone to shout 1000 words. — Vivek Raju (@vivekraju93) April 8, 2021

I sent the pics that my girlfriend and I had curated beforehand. No response. Pin drop silence on the family group. Can you imagine? No forwards, no good afternoons. Just silence in an Indian family whatsapp group. — Vivek Raju (@vivekraju93) April 8, 2021

He has seen it. Pakka. Blue ticks and all. But hard core ignoring going on. Can't break character now, can he. — Vivek Raju (@vivekraju93) April 8, 2021

But those on social media were more invested in what Vivek's father had to say about the situation. While several compared it to 2 States, others flooded the post with quick tips on how to convince his parents into agreeing to the relationship.

