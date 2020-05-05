'What A Time To Be Alive' Netizens React After Murder Hornets Appear In The US

The sudden emergence of Giant Hornets in the US which have popularly been labelled as 'murder hornets', have become an internet sensation overnight adding another woe to the 2020 list. Alarmed scientists have been rushing to locate the destructive species and exterminate them before they spread throughout the US and become more challenging to eradicate. Netizens, however, have decided to respond to this new crisis with their own sarcasm, bringing in humour to this deadly situation.

Here are some of the reactions

#2020 is keeping the hits coming with #MurderHornets. What a time to be alive! pic.twitter.com/JRwxZy9Pdf — Killer Bees Killer Bees (@KillerBeesKill1) May 4, 2020

How ima be when I catch that murder hornet and tie a string to it pic.twitter.com/MSExkVr8oT — Champagne Papito (@canceric) May 5, 2020

the simpsons predicting murder hornets during the middle of the COVID pandemic is uncanny pic.twitter.com/xftLr3o1H5 — Fat Ass Kelly Price (@liltayxo) May 5, 2020

January: Almost WW3



February: Everything is burning



March: Global Pandemic



April: Aliens



May: Murder Hornets



June: Congratulations! You're still alive. Welcome to level 6 of Jumanji. — Big Boss (@escapedmatrix) May 4, 2020

A case of Bees versus Hornets: Battle for survival

'Murder Hornets' have been spotted in the US for the first time and this is reportedly an issue of great concern to bee-keepers in the country. The new invasive species of giant hornets are touted to be from Asia and have recently been discovered in the State of Washington.

However, soon after Asian Giant Hornets dubbed 'Murder Hornets' were spotted in the US, researchers shared reasons to rejoice as they've come across a peculiar hunting pattern that 'killer' honeybees have evolved to master, halfway across the world in Japan.

The Japanese honeybees have been seen killing the intruders by creating a ball around them. The insects pile on until the bees are able to "cook" the hornets to death. This is possible because the honey-makers are able to withstand higher temperatures.

