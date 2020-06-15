3-storey House Collapses Into River In China Due To Severe Flooding; Watch

Shocking footage of a three-story building that collapsed into a river in China due to the flooding has stunned the internet. Captured during the exact moment of impact, the footage shows the building shattering during the ongoing floods in China. Seconds later, the entire structure is carried away with floodwater. The incident has left the internet concerned about the impact of climate change.

According to reports, the incident occurred in the province of Guangxi in southern China, where at least 18 have been killed and 8 have gone missing due to the storms and flood that hit the region earlier this month. Although the building was evacuated beforehand, no casualties were reported. Rains, approximately 6 inches wreaked havoc across several regions coupled with storms and massive flooding as the country barely even made it out of the COVID-19 crisis.

“In the heavy rain season, they will release the water from those dams in china and downstream countries will flood instead soon,” wrote a commenter on similar video shared on YouTube. “İs there something wrong with the "UN" world politicians??? Authorities obviously see the signs of deforestation and climate change but still, ignorance is bliss,” wrote another, concerned about the global warming repercussions.

More than 2,000 homes damaged

Authorities in Zunyi city, located south of Chongqing, as per local reports, listed that as many as 13,000 people had been evacuated from areas of the high risk of such incidences with more than 2,000 homes damaged by the floodwaters in the city already. In Guizhou Province, authorities reportedly evacuated 700,000 people impacted by the flooding, including 29,500 people who were forced to evacuate as they did not want to abandon home. While people are reluctant to vacate, authorities have been citing such collapses and buildings tearing down in horrific incidents in order to relocate people to safer regions.

