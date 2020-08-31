36-year-old Man Joins Community College, Netizens Shower Support

In a unique incident, a 36 years old man has decided to attend community college. Recognized as Christopher, the man has decided to join college with the aim of showing his daughter that ‘anything is possible’. Uploaded on Reddit account ‘Chexty2600’, the heartwarming post has won the hearts of netizens, leaving them in complete awe.

18 years after high school

The image shows Christopher holding a green board with all his details on it. The board has his name and it says ‘First day of Community College’. The board has also mentioned in it that Christopher is 36 years old. The last section and the most heartwarming section reveals what Christopher wants to be when he grows up. To which the man has answered, ‘a good dad’. He has aptly captioned the image saying, “Welp 18 years after high school and I’m jumping in and showing my daughter anything is possible”.

Uploaded on August 25, the image has 2.6K comments and 87 per cent upvotes. In the comment section, a lecturer from Community college wrote, "Cheers, bud! I'm a lecturer at a community college, and I've had several students aged 30+ over the years. Almost all of them got an A in my class, because they have a level of maturity and life experience that enables them to handle many of the challenges of college better than the 18-22 crowd". Christopher's post has made people nostalgic, as remebering her own experience, one user commented, "When I was in community college I loved being in class/group projects with students who were 30+, they just bring so much more to the table experience-wise and definitely were so much better to work with than kids my own age".

(Image Credits: Reddit/Chexty2600)

