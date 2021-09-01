4-yr-old Recreates 'Pennywise' From 'It', Netizens Laud Her Make-up Skills | Watch Video

People often take to social media platforms to post funny and amusing videos of their children or pets. In some posts, super-talented kids can be seen showcasing their skills. One such video of a four-year-old makeup artist is winning the internet. The video clip shows the child artist named Dakota perfectly recreating the look of the character Pennywise from the horror movie IT.

The amazing talent of the child not only left netizens stunned but also made them applaud her skills. The video was shared on Instagram. "So @paint_with_dakota out did herself with this one! 3 and a half hours but she killed it (get it) she turned herself into the EATER OF WORLDS. She is PENNYWISE. Her acting in this was so awesome. We want to thank @funcostumes for the outfit & @princedeguzmantransformations for the tutorial on YouTube. (sic),” read the caption of the video.

Have a look at the video here:

Dakota's makeup routine

The video shows Dakota revealing her makeup routine in detail. She is seen narrating the process in a voice similar to the fictional character in the film which makes the video all the more interesting. The video has gone viral and since being shared, has garnered over 23,000 views, 3,700 likes and 100 comments. Reacting to the video one of the users wrote, " AMAZING, TALENTED YOUNG LADY!!!! BUT IM SCARED OF PENNYWISE, & IM 38…& SHE IS NOT??? (sic)." Praising the child, another user commented, "I cannot get enough of her." A third user wrote, "I come on IG just to see who Dakota will paint her self next....she getting better and better in every video. Thank for always making my day wit vids of both Dylan & Dakota (sic)."

Here are some reactions by netizens:

On-year-old lifts 6kg medicine ball

Recently another video showcasing a kid's talent had made rounds on social media. In the astonishing video, a one-year-old boy could be seen picking up a medicine ball weighing six kilograms. The child is seen lowering himself to the ball, squatting as he manages to cup his hands underneath it, and then slowly rising. He then repeats the process like a pro weightlifter in a gym. On Reddit, the post has received 61,800 upvotes and 2,300 comments, with other people flocking to the comments section in amazement of the super-strong kid.

(Image: paint_with_dakota/Instagram)