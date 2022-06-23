An amputee runner and cancer survivor has proved an adage true, 'Nothing is impossible until you think it is.' A 46-year-old marathon runner, Jacky Hunt-Broersma, had left people stunned after running 26.2 miles every day for three and a half months between January and April in Arizona, United States of America. She has now gone on to complete 104 marathons in the span of 104 days. The videos and posts on her Instagram account of her inspirational journey have become a talking point.

The athlete has given a glimpse of her 104-day feat on her Instagram account. In one of her posts, she was seen running towards the finishing line and she captioned it, 'Running has taught me that I am capable of so much more than I ever imagined. #icandohardthings."

A proof of her never-say-die spirit and resilience is her Instagram bio, which says, “I can do hard things.” Speaking to Independent, she said, "It was a sense of me being stubborn and saying, 'no, I can do this, I want to do this, I want to give it a try". "I was never a runner before that, but there's something in you when you lose something", she added.

An amputee athlete was discovered with a tumor near her left ankle and was diagnosed with bone cancer at the age of 26. Speaking to CBS news, Jacky said , "Within three weeks I went from a cancer diagnosis to having my leg amputated". She added, "I didn't want to be an amputee. I was like, this is not my life. I'm just going to be normal". Jacky also stated that she was very stubborn and according to her, one has to be beyond stubborn to run marathon after marathon, day after day.

Netizens say, 'Really very cool'

Jacky's post on the completion of 104 marathons in 104 days has grabbed the attention of many and has garnered around 8.8K likes accompanied by several comments. Many commented below the post. "You are a beast! I did my first marathon today because I was inspired by you!". A second user expressed, "You’re a rock star! I just ran 50 miles (around a one-mile loop) for my 50th birthday and I kept telling myself it was “easy” compared to what you’ve done! You’re so inspiring! Keep it up". Another netizen commented, "You are such an inspiration, my friend! ❤️🙌 so proud of you!"

Image: Instagram/@ncrunnerjacky