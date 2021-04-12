5-year-old Indian-origin Girl Makes World Record For Reading 36 Books In Under Two Hours

Kiara Kaur, a five-year-old born in Chennai, Tamil Nadu and currently living in UAE created a world record for reading 36 books in 1 hour and 45 minutes. As per the official website of Asia Book of Records, Kiara was born on February 23, 2016. She read the maximum number of books non-stop and made the world record at the age of 4 years, 11 months and 27 days, as confirmed on February 19, 2021. As per reports, the Indian-origin 5-year-old became a bibliophile at an even younger age and is currently living in Abu Dhabi.

As per reports, Kiara was spotted reading diligently in the library and that’s when her nursery teacher recognised her passion for reading. Further, the five-year-old’s grandfather also encouraged her interest in reading. Asia Book of Records describes her achievement saying, “Kiara Kaur (born on February 23, 2016) of Chennai, Tamil Nadu (currently residing in UAE), set a record for reading the maximum number of books nonstop. She read 36 books continuously for 1 hour and 45 minutes, at the tender age of 4 years, 11 months and 27 days, as confirmed on February 19, 2021.”

Further, she also entered the World Book of Records in London which certified the ‘child prodigy’ “for having specific ability to read non-stop 36 books in 105 minutes at the age of 4 years on 13th February.” As per reports, most of the stories that she read to set the world records were level 3 or 4 books that are traditionally meant for children older than Kiara.

Image credits: asiabookofrecords.com

9-year-old Boy Sets World Record Of Longest Milk Tooth Extracted

A nine-year-old boy from Canada has now set the world record for having the longest milk tooth in the history of humankind. Luke Boulton, who hails from Peterborough got his tooth extracted in 2019 and as it turned out, his gigantic tooth set a global record. The news recently made its way to the internet after it was shared by the Guinness World Records, which revealed that the tooth measured 2.6 centimetres.

In a blog post, the body of the global record stated that Luke has kept his tooth “safe” to ensure that his record could be verified. “Right after the verification, he will put it under his pillow for the Tooth Fairy, or he will keep it to be displayed for everyone to see,” they added. Additionally, they also described the little boy stating that Luke enjoys playing with the dog, riding the bike and watching TV.

Image Credits: guinnessworldrecords.com

Image credits: @allplacesmap/Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.