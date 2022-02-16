With a cellphone and uninterrupted internet access, a person sitting in any corner of the world is able to show off his talent today. One such story is from Kerala which has been making rounds on the internet recently. A 60-year-old daily wage labourer named Mammika from Kozhikode has found fame with a new viral video. In the video, the man who used to dress in a faded lungi and shirt can be seen going through an unbelievable transformation as a photographer gives him a whole new look. Watch:

Kerala labourer-turned-model; Check out the Kerala man's transformation

Mammika has recently completed a promotional photoshoot where he can be seen flaunting his stylish model look. He can be seen donning a brown suit and a matching tie as he posed with an iPad. Before having his shoot, he got a complete makeover at a salon.

Earlier, there was a similar story of a homeless Brazilian man whose photo took over the internet after he received a brand new haircut. João Coelho Guimarães’s pictures were shared widely on social media when he got his makeover done. It was not until his picture went viral that his family learned that he was alive. The man had been collecting roadside trash and had spent most of his life on the street until he came across a businessman who gave him a hair makeover.

Reports suggest Mammika was first spotted on the streets by photographer Shareek Vayalil. Netizens also called him the doppelganger of actor Vinayakan. Several users were left in awe witnessing the amazing transformation of the old man.

Image: Instagram/@shk_digital