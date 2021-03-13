72-year-old Man Is Germany's Most Tattooed Person With 98% Body Covered In Ink

A 72-year old man Wolfgang Kirsch of Germany is the country's most tattooed man. He calls himself Magneto as some of his implants are magnetic and can often attract items like paper clips. 98 per cent of his body is covered in ink with 86 tattoos and 17 implants under his skin, reported the Bild. He has spent 720 hours of his life for tattoo sessions and has paid more than £21,500 for his transformed tattooed body.

Germany's most tattooed man Magneto

Wolfgang Kirsch has got himself tattooed for the last twenty years and is officially Germany's most tattooed man. He is a retired post office worker from Berlin and his passion for having tattoo started only after the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989. Magneto said he was not able to get tattooed while he used to work in the post office in the German Democratic Republic(GDR). He told Bild, "In the GDR, tattoos were frowned upon and unthinkable for employees at the post office." He said that he got his first tattoo at the age of 46 in which he had tattooed a tear under his eye. He after that continued to ink his arms, face, back and various other body parts. Take a look at the pictures.

Wolfgang Kirsch has undergone 240 tattoo sessions

Wolfgang Kirsch told Bild that he has spent 720 hours of his life in tattoo studios. He has undergone 240 tattoo sessions and paid more than £21,500 for his tattooed body. He said that he has got his eyeballs tattooed black and in his body, only the soles of his feet are not tattooed. He said that on the streets people have asked him for pictures and autographs. He is also the man with the most tattoos over the age of 70.