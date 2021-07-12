87-yr-old Grandma Introduces Her Trans Granddaughter, Netizens Call It 'wholesome Story'

In a heartwarming post, an 87-year-old grandmother showcased her love and support for her transgender granddaughter, who was assigned male at birth. An Instagram Reel shared by Humans of Bombay, showed Kali and her grandmother describing how their relationship evolved after she decided to come out as a trans woman. “I'm 87 & I don't care about "log kya kahenge!" Let me introduce you to my granddaughter, Kali,” read the caption shared along with the clip.

The video opens with the grandmother showing Kali’s picture when she used to hide her identity and dress up like a boy since that was the sex assigned to her at birth. It then shows present-day Kali proudly flaunting her femininity. However, the video reveals that the 87-year-old initially did not take the news quite well and fell ill.

One of the main concerns of Kali’s grandmother was that she will be judged by society and there will be numerous conversations about it. But at the same time, the grandmother could also see that Kali was suffering too. With all the courage that she had mustered to come out to her grandmother, Kali did not receive acceptance from her own family.

After the grandmother observed how Kali was suffering, she decided to put her granddaughter first and accept her. The clip shows how the grandmother decided to reconcile with her granddaughter. The 87-year-old is seen walking up to Kali and gifting her jewellery. The clip then concludes with a message that says if Kali’s grandmother can accept her for being a trans woman, so could others.

Netizens call it 'wholesome'

Since being shared, the post has received over two lakh likes thousands of comments. While one user said, “I love this so much,” another added, “The most wholesome story”. Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma also expressed her love by commenting a heart emoji. Commenting on the Instagram Reel, Kali also wrote, “My grandmother was and is still the strongest support in my life. My grandmother wants our story to help every transgender person to gain acceptance from Their family. Hope this helps trans people everywhere”.

