A 50-year Old Man Fails Driving Test For Record 192nd Time After Trying For 17 Years

A middle-aged Polish man has failed his driving test for the record 192nd time after he recently reappeared for the theory test. According to Poland’s state broadcaster TVP, the 50-year-old man has been attempting the driving test for the past 17 years. The unidentified quinquagenarian, who belongs to Piotrków Trybunalski, a city in central Poland, is estimated to have spent more than Rs. 1,00,000 or 6,000 zloty in nearly two decades of trying to pass the driving test.

According to TVP, the man has been repeatedly failing the theory test, which is mandatory in Poland before the practical exam. In Poland, the pass rate for theory examination is between 50-60% and for practical tests, it is below 40%. However, the man hasn’t been able to clear the theory exam, which is preventing him from trying his hands on the steering wheels at the driving course.

As per TVP, the second-worst driver in the city is another man, who has reportedly attempted the test 40 times. Meanwhile, in Opole, a city located in the southern part of Poland, a candidate has attempted the test 113 times. As per reports, Poland has no bar on the number of attempts a candidate can get in a driving test. The recent report of the Polish man attempting the test for the 192nd time has raised concerns in the country as officials feel there should be a limited number of attempts a candidate should get.

Worst drivers in Europe

Earlier this year, the British press reported that a man cleared his driving test after 158 attempts. According to reports, the man in his 40s took 158 attempts to pass the driving test as he failed all 157 theory examinations prior to the latest one. The man holds the record for most driving test attempts in the United Kingdom. The second worst driver in the country is a woman, who has failed 117 times and still hasn’t passed the exam.