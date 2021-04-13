A Website Is Offering $1,000 To Watch Home Improvement Shows, Here's All You Need To Know

A website named ‘ReviewHomeWarranties’ is offering to pay an amount of $1,000 USD to binge watch episodes of popular home improvement shows. As per the official website, the candidates will be required to finish a total of 30 episodes in the time span of one month and then fill out a worksheet describing the experience. “ReviewHomeWarranties wants to pay you $1,000 to watch home improvement shows. Home warranties are a great tool to protect your finances as they can help reduce the cost of repairing or replacing appliances and systems when they malfunction or break”, read the official website.

All that you need to know

On the website, the company mentions a list of the ideal candidates which involves qualities like enthusiasm for home improvement shows, a strong attention to detail, an access to watching these shows and the ability and availability to binge-watch at least three of these shows in a month. As a major requirement, the applicants must be 18 years or older and a US citizen or permanent resident. The list of shows include, Fixer Upper, Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, House Hunters, This Old House, Flip or Flop, Property Brothers, Rehab Addict, HGTV Design Star, Flipping Out, Curb Appeal and Favorite Youtube Channel. “You’ll receive a separate worksheet to complete for each movie as you watch. All shows will need to be watched and all worksheets will need to be completed by June 17, 2021”, read the official website.

Writing about home improvement shows, the website said that these shows have been around since the 1970s, however, in the last ten years, they have become an obsession. The website wrote, “Whether you love home improvement shows for the escapism, creativity, or for the hope they inspire or the education they provide, we get it. We are looking for someone who is willing to watch at least three shows in one month and collect a whole lot of data on them. If that sounds like you, keep reading to see exactly what we’re looking for in an ideal candidate and more about the task that could earn you $1,000”.

The website has also mentioned a set of terms and conditions for the applicants. The sponsor of the “Get Paid to Watch Home Improvement Shows” is Home Media LLC whose principal office is located at 1122 Oberlin Rd, Raleigh, NC 27605. Also, There is no entry fee and no purchase necessary to apply for the contest.

(Image Credits: Unsplash)