Adorable Reaction Of Doggo Watching Cartoon Melts Netizens Hearts: WATCH

The internet is filled with plenty of dog videos that capture their cute antics. Pet parents never miss a moment to capture their babies being all cute and adorable, they also want the best for them. The care and attention double up when the cute animals are unwell or hurt. One such video recently surfaced on the internet that shows a cute doggo, who just underwent surgery for a fractured paw, seated on a sofa enjoying cartoon time on TV.

It's not that what has taken the internet by storm, it is in fact the puppy's reaction towards the cartoons that it had been enjoying for a while. The video uploaded on Reddit has gone viral within hours and netizens can't keep their eyes off this cute furry playmate. Take a look at the video here:

Doggo reacts to cartoon playing on the screen

As the video begins, one can see the adorable little doggo seated on the sofa with a colourful blanket to cover its hurt paw. The viewers can also see a pink cast on its paw that was put to keep the paw intact. The video, recorded by one of the parents, shows how mesmerised the dog is on watching something relative to itself on tv. The paw friend tilts it's head back and forth as he stares at the screen.

The 10-second clip uploaded a day ago, has garnered over 11.5k upvotes and counting. It was posted on Reddit's "MadeMeSmile" handle with the caption "He broke his paw so I put on TV he could relate." The thoughtful gesture of the parent really seems to do some wonders for the furry friend as it seems to enjoy the moment thoroughly.

"The dog next Door"

The video has gotten netizens to melt over the dog's all-kind-of-adorable reactions to the cartoon. While some tried to interpret what the doggo might be thinking, many just were left smiling by the video. Many also poured "get well soon" messages for the delightful puppy. "Love this so much. It makes me smile when they are succeeded", one wrote. "Awww, he's really watching it", wrote another. "Probably thinking why doesn't he have a pillow", wrote the third.

Image: @Reddit_MadeMeSmile