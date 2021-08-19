Adorable Video Of Baby Elephant Eating Watermelon Slices Goes Viral; Watch Here

There are plenty of videos on the Internet of lovely baby elephants enchanting audiences with their adorable antics. It's no wonder that people admire and love watching videos. One such video has been posted on Twitter, and it is likely to melt the hearts of internet users. It has been circulating since early August and has quickly gained traction on social media. Nature & Animals shared the 21-second clip of the infant elephant on Twitter, however, the clip was originally owned by Save The Elephant Foundation.

Video shows elephants eating watermelon

While there are multiple elephants in the video, the camera zooms in on a newborn calf eating a piece of watermelon. Several more pieces of the fruit were seen laying on the ground, which the baby elephant devoured one by one.

Watermelon time.



(📹 - save the elephant foundation ) pic.twitter.com/ClLeCgTArR — Nature and Animals (@_NatureAnimals) August 7, 2021

The video has now received more than one lakh views and many likes and retweets. It invited a number of comments from the Netizens. One Twitter user wrote, "Awwwwe look at its hairy head." "little one looks like he's covered in watermelon juice," commented another. "All that sucking, chomping, and grunting is music to my ears." wrote another.

Baby just has to learn how to keep itbin his mouth! Lol — Barbara Bencardino (@BarbaraBencard3) August 8, 2021

😂😂😂

Parents with the crumbs …

Child with the best piece

Not much different than us are they — RKannie3 (@rosalita356) August 7, 2021

They are beautiful. — Ann Marie M. (@Ringobgs) August 7, 2021

Baby elephants are so cute, what an adorable baby! — Elizabeth (@Elizabe59373569) August 8, 2021

Other adorable elephant videos

Videos featuring baby elephants usually attracts a lot of eyes on the Internet. Last week, a newborn elephant's rescue story was making the rounds on the internet. This occurrence took place at the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust in Kenya, and it was captured on camera and shared on social media by the organisation.

A while ago, Samui Elephant Haven, an elephant sanctuary in Koh Samui, Thailand, shared a video on Instagram with the caption, "It's a risky business being Luna's cameraperson!". The film features Luna, a juvenile elephant, and her mother. The humorous aspect of this short clip is Luna's eagerness, which causes the cameraperson a fright.

In another scenario, an amusing scene was caught in a school near Alipurduar, West Bengal, and subsequently shared on Twitter. A baby elephant can be seen pulling the hand pump's handle and drinking the water that comes out of it with his trunk as the video progresses.

(Image Credits- @_NatureAnimals/Twitter)