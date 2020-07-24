This Adorable Video Of Puppy Trying To 'eat The Sunshine' Has Taken The Internet By Storm

Puppy videos on the internet are adored by many. A Twitter user recently shared a video of his puppy dog facing the sun for the first time and trying to eat it. As soon as the video was uploaded, Netizens seemed to be in awe of it. Read to know how they reacted.

Also Read | Housefull 4 Is Rana Dagubatti's First Comedy Film In Bollywood

Adorable video of a puppy eating sunshine

Recently, a video shared by an influencer and entertainer, Stefan Bertin has taken the internet by storm. On June 21, 2020, Stefan Bertin took to his official Twitter handle to post a video of his adorable little puppy, Toni, who is all of eight weeks old. He recorded Toni’s reaction to when he was introduced to sunlight for the first time. The little puppy thought that it is a food item and was trying to eat it. Stefan Bertin captioned the video, “Toni discovered sunshine today. And then she tried to eat it. There's a metaphor in there somewhere”. The background track is Everybody Loves the Sunshine by Roy Ayers released in 1976. Check out the video below,

Toni discovered sunshine today. And then she tried to eat it. There’s a metaphor in there somewhere pic.twitter.com/njPKxUZhTl — stefan • (@stefanbertin) July 20, 2020

Also Read | Rafael Nadal Interacts With Fans On Instagram After US Open Win

Just as the video was shared on Twitter, it went viral on the internet. The video received over 14,000 retweets and over 85,000 likes in no-time. People even spammed the comment section of the post with adorable messages and some even shared photographs of their own dog.

Also Read | "Salman Khan Has A Bad Habit," Says Director Ali Abbas Zafar

Stefan Berlin did not stop her. He shared another video of Toni soon after this one went viral, where Toni can be seen playing on the carpet. He captioned that video, “Still haven’t properly unpacked the office/studio space so it’s kinda turned into a dumping ground ðŸ˜«. Toni’s not really supposed to be in here but I feel she’s lowkey obsessed with the sensation of carpet under her paws? She’ll be big mad when it gets replaced with hardwood ðŸ˜ˆ”.

Still haven’t properly unpacked the office/studio space so it’s kinda turned into a dumping ground ðŸ˜«. Toni’s not really supposed to be in here but I feel she’s lowkey obsessed with the sensation of carpet under her paws? She’ll be big mad when it gets replaced with hardwood ðŸ˜ˆ pic.twitter.com/69uHcdO4VO — stefan • (@stefanbertin) July 21, 2020

Also Read | Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship Release Date And First Look Out Now

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.