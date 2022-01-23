After David Warner, Suresh Raina Does Allu Arjun's Step From 'Pushpa' Song; Actor Reacts

South-superstar Allu Arjun starrer action drama Pushpa: The Rise has emerged as one of the biggest films of the year. The film, also starring Rashmika Mandanna, earned over Rs 300 crore at the box office. The craze of the film has transcended borders after Indian cricketer Suresh Raina took part in the trending dance challenge.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Suresh Raina dropped a video in which he is seen performing Pushpa's famous signature step from the song Srivalli. He captioned the post, "I couldn’t stop but try this myself. @alluarjunonline what an incredible performance in #pushpa brother. Wishing you lots of success! @aadyanijhawan09 @shivnijhawan". Reacting to it, Allu Arjun praised the cricketer as he commented, "👏👏👏 Greattt 👍🏼 (sic)".

The video is currently going viral and the Allu Arjun's fans are going gaga over it. A fan commented, "I tweeted about pushpa movie 2 hours before and humming this song since morning😂❤️ and you too what a coincidence @sureshraina3 ❤️ i loved @alluarjunonline performance in this movie and this song .. (sic)".

Another fan wrote, "Omgggg❤️😂 you are so Cute @sureshraina3 ❤️ (sic)". Take a look at some more comments from fans below.

David Warner's daughters groove on Saami Saami from Pushpa: The Rise

Earlier in the day, Australian cricketer David Warner's children joined the bandwagon and grooved on one of the tracks from Pushpa, Saami Saami. David captioned the video and wrote, “Girls wanted to try Saami Saami song before mum and dad #pushpa @candywarner1. (sic)”

Clad in their swimsuit, the three can be seen beautifully dancing on the song while flaunting their moves.

More about Pushpa: The Rise

The latest action drama Pushpa: The Rise broke several box office records with its release on 17 December 2021. The Indian Telugu-language action drama film has been written and directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media.

(Image: @sureshraina3/Instagram)