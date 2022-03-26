It can be said sans any doubt that the internet can make or break a person overnight. Likewise, social media has now become a stage for showcasing unique talent as well as some weird trends. Nowadays everyone wants to experiment and do their work by taking a detour from normal ways of carrying out tasks. Sometimes, such people come to be known by specific names or they will become victims of meme culture. However, after 'Kacha Badam' and 'Kachcha Amrood' trend, now a grape song is creating ripples on social media. An old guava seller, who uses a jingle to sell his fruit, became an overnight celebrity just like Bhuban Badyakar of the 'Kacha Badam' fame. No doubt that the vendor's jingle would surely garner more views than the 'Kachcha Badam'. The original source for the video is still unknown.

In the video, the grape seller, 'chacha' was seen singing the jingle to attract pedestrians. The guava seller who earlier sang jingles to sell guava was now seen singing to sell grapes. Now, the old man had sung a catchy jingle for selling grapes and this too has become quite popular among netizens.The video garnered over 1 lakh views ever since it was posted. Originally shared on YouTube and Twitter, the video was soared to massive popularity once it was shared on Instagram by the user Salim Inayat.

Netizens' reactions to this funny Jingle

This hilarious combination of 'Angur Lelo' left netizens sending the reactions accompanied by emojis. "Hun tera ki erada tera v remix howe.... Kaccha badam.... Lelo mere se angoor...", another social media user commented. "Chacha ka bhi song ane ko hona", the second user posted the comment. Meanwhile, 'Kacha Badam' went viral after a customer shot Bhuban Badyakar on video singing the song while selling peanuts. Reportedly, Badyakar then was given a hefty sum of Rs 3,00,000 by the music company that remixed his song and put it out. The internet has become one of the platforms to showcase talent as well as to become the overnight fame. What was your reaction to this hilarious jingle?

