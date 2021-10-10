Album Cover Trend-making Pictures Go Viral; What Is The Trend, Know All About It

The album cover trend is all over the internet. It began in February 2021 and has since then exploded on the social media platform. Now it is making the mark in India. To make the cover album People are required to share a photo of themselves that they believe resembles a music album cover. It's straightforward, to-the-point, and a lot of fun.

Yesterday, a Twitter user named Prernaa shared a picture of herself, writing, "Stop and drop a pic of you that looks like an album cover." As soon as people saw the tweet, they started sharing their pictures which they think can look like an album cover.

Stop and drop a pic of you that looks like an album cover.



Atleast for me 🙈 https://t.co/J2Tw1CyQso pic.twitter.com/afz6qrkNXy — Prernaa (@theprernaa) October 9, 2021

Stop and drop a pic of you that looks like an album cover. pic.twitter.com/NbNbZQz2cx — Gentle Giant (@iKunaal) October 9, 2021

“drop a pic of you that looks like an album cover”



😏😏😏😏 https://t.co/zXKP04U31r pic.twitter.com/wsqtxmWPc9 — Pri$cilla Pre$ley (@lorenanneoldham) October 8, 2021

In another tweet actor Michael McKeen asked the people to share the image for the cover that they think look like a Classic rock reissue and it also went viral.

Drop a picture of you that looks like an album cover. (Classic rock reissue) pic.twitter.com/YSQzgW2eH9 — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) October 8, 2021

Drop a picture of you that looks like an album cover. https://t.co/uhSthcJPCA pic.twitter.com/K1JFPMUAPU — Col DPK Pillay,Shaurya Chakra,PhD (Retd) (@dpkpillay12) October 10, 2021

Tell the truth, if you saw this in the cut out bin, you'd spend the $.99 out of sheer curiosity lol pic.twitter.com/NodmxUnqcB — Nik Carter (@TheNotoriousNIK) October 8, 2021

Users edit photos with photo editing apps before sharing

Before publishing the finished output on social media, users edit photographs and videos on VSCO, PicsArt, Instagram or any other photo editing app. Professional content makers have also been drawn to this challenge because of its aesthetic aspect. On February 6, Demas Rusli, a photographer from Sydney, launched his first album cover competition. Rusli's contribution to the challenge is the most popular, with nearly 8 million views. To stand out in this trend, he used footage from a vacation to Japan.

The original concept

The original concept of the trend came from TikTok which was to share a screenshot from a video. However, it evolved to just sharing pictures. The sole purpose is to demonstrate that anything can be converted into a cool album cover. This is a great trend for those who enjoy spending hours scrolling through their camera roll looking for funny videos of their friends to use, and it's not nearly as difficult. Here's how to be part of the original concept of the trend.

First, go through your camera roll and look for a video that would make great album artwork.

Watch the videos picked and take a screenshot of the exact moment that would make the ideal album cover.

Go to Google and type in "parental advisory sticker template" and save the best image.

Get PicsArt and open it. Apply filters to the screenshot and add a parental advisory notice there.

Upload the screenshot.

Image: Twitter/@iKunaal, Twitter/@lorenanneoldham