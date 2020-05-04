Amid Lockdown Relaxation, Elephant Tries Blending Into Traffic While Strolling In Guwahati

As the lockdown has been relaxed in different parts of the country, many people have taken to the streets. Meanwhile, and not perhaps accordingly, in Assam, an elephant was seen on the streets of Guwahati. The nationwide lockdown has been extended till May 3.

Elephant spotted on streets of Guwahati

The elephant was spotted with its mahout amid traffic in Assam. The picture was shared on Twitter by ANI's Smita Prakash:

Guwahati, Assam...restrictions relaxed on lockdown and guess who is on the road? 😀 pic.twitter.com/ITequK6XK3 — Smita Prakash (@smitaprakash) May 4, 2020

Meanwhile, elated netizens expressed their happiness after seeing the picture. Here are some reactions

Coronavirus cases in Assam

Assam has so far reported 43 cases of COVID-19, of which 32 have recovered and one patient has died. Meanwhile, COVID-19 cases in India touched 40,263 on Sunday. 10,887 patients have recovered while 1,306 have died.

(Image Credits: ANI)

