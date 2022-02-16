Last Updated:

Watch | Anand Mahindra Says 'I Better Leave Town' After Ajay Devgn 'lost His Cool' During Ad Shoot

Anand Mahindra shared a behind-the-scenes video from a advertisement campaign of Mahindra Group truck featuring actor Ajay Devgn alongside an amusing caption.

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra's posts on social media often go viral as he has something new to offer through the pictures and videos shared on Twitter. This time, Anand Mahindra shared a behind-the-scenes video from a promotional campaign of Mahindra Group truck featuring actor Ajay Devgn. The Mahindra Truck and Bus had initially shared the promotional video featuring Ajay Devgn, however, the caption posted by Anand Mahindra while sharing the clip has grabbed the attention of netizens. 

In the video posted by Anand Mahindra, actor Ajay Devgn appeared miffed due to the changes made in the script while filming the ad for the company. Ajay Devgn in the video asked, "Why is the script being changed continuously?" (loosely translated from Hindi). An employee in response to the question said that the script has only been changed four times. The video ended with text appearing on the video saying, "dekhte rahiye" which when loosely translated in English means "keep watching." Anand Mahindra shared the clip alongside the caption, "I was informed that @ajaydevgn lost his cool on a @MahindraTrukBus film shoot. I better leave town before he comes after me in one our trucks." Watch the video here: 

Actor Ajay Devgn reacts 

In response to Anand Mahindra's tweet, Ajay Devgn shared a snippet of the advertisement alongside the caption, "I am on my way..." The ad video shows the actor recreating his film Phool Aur Kaante's stunt of coming on two bikes. In the clip, Ajay Devgn is seen recreating the stunt on two trucks. Take a look at the post: 

Netizens say 'Anand Sir You know how to keep buzz on'

Since being shared on the microblogging site, the video has garnered over 220K views and several reactions. The post has grabbed the attention of social media users who reacted to the clip and the amusing caption. One user commented, "OMG this was a crazy best ad. His smile at every milestone were just awesome." Another user wrote, "Correction. If it's @ajaydevgn he's going to use 2 trucks to come after you."

