Anand Mahindra Shares Video Of Restaurant Run By Kids In Amritsar, Promises A Visit; Watch

Anand Mahindra has shared the story of young owners of an Amritsar restaurant and mentioned that he will visit the place during his next trip to the city.

Apoorva Kaul
Amritsar

Image: PTI/@AnandMahindra/Twitter


Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra is an active social media user and often shares entertaining, informative and witty pictures and videos. His posts on social media capture the attention of his fans and followers. The business tycoon in his latest post on the microblogging site, Twitter, shared the story of young owners of an Amritsar restaurant and promised to visit the place during his next trip in the city. 

Anand Mahindra posted a clip by a YouTube channel named Amritsar Walking Tours, where the vlogger shared the story of two young boys who were running a small restaurant in Amritsar after their father passed away in December. In the video, the person in the clip said that the young boys aged 17 years old and 11 years old have taken up the responsibility of their family after their father's death. In the clip, the boys are seen preparing pizza for the customers.

The two brothers appealed to people to come to their restaurant. In reaction to their appeal, Anand Mahindra wished that the boys soon have people in the queue waiting to get into the restaurant. He further mentioned that he loves Amritsar and looks forward to having "world best Jalebis in the city." He added that he plans to visit the restaurant when he visits the city next and called the kids "pluckiest."

'Commendable': Netizens praise little restaurant owners

Since being shared, the video has garnered over 62K views and 3,000 likes. Netizens also praised the boys and shared words of encouragement for the brothers. One user commented, "Wow. Such a commendable job they have taken up for the family. There is no shortage of inspiring stories when we look around us keenly. Thanks for sharing I have a takeaway to better my life from their story. (sic)" Another user wrote, "adversity and resilience brings out the best in human beings. Lincoln, Lalbahadur Shastri, Manmohan Singh, Narendra Modi, Kapildev so many examples. God bless the boys with success and happiness. (sic)" A third user commented, "May their wheels of fortune go miles and miles as they are truly blessed with good intent. (sic)"

(Image: PTI/@AnandMahindra/Twitter)

