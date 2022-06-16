Anand Mahindra Suggests Indian Name For Arnold Schwarzenegger, Leaves Netizens In Splits

Apart from his work as an entrepreneur, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has attained popularity on the microblogging site Twitter for his interesting posts. The business tycoon is quite active on social media, earning a reputation for his tweets of various kinds, be it informative, motivational or entertaining. This time he posted a hilarious post giving an Indian name to Arnold Schwarzenegger -- the former bodybuilder and American actor who also served as the governor of California.

The Mahindra group chairman named Schwarzenegger as "Mr Subhashnagar," which has left netizens in splits.

"This is the ‘Great Indian Funnel.’ We adopt everything and everyone & give them Indian Avatars! हम पूरी दुनिया को अपनाते हैं. (We embrace the whole world) And I wonder why I used to try so hard to pronounce ‘Schwarzenegger’ when I could have just called him Mr Subhashnagar [sic]," he wrote on Twitter, sharing a photo of a house wall with Schwarzenegger's painting and "Arnold Subhashnagar" mentioned on it.

The post has been doing rounds on social media since it was shared on Thursday evening. As of now, it has garnered more than 1,700 likes and as many as 120 Retweets. Besides, it has also accumulated a number of comments from people on social media.

This is the ‘Great Indian Funnel.’ We adopt everything and everyone & give them Indian Avatars! हम पूरी दुनिया को अपनाते हैं. (And I wonder why I used to try so hard to pronounce ‘Schwarzenegger’ when I could have just called him Mr. Subhashnagar..) pic.twitter.com/zqOZN05k2N — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 16, 2022

Reacting to the post, one of the users wrote, "For those us from Bangalore, he is Arnold Shivajinagar." "This is the limit of Indianization I had read a Marathi story where James Bond was Indianized as 'Janu Bande' [sic]," wrote another user. "And hats off to the artist who has painted Arnold with a few strokes of brush... no need to even write the name there [sic]," expressed a third. "Back in college hostels, this was one of the challenges given by seniors to juniors to spell "Schwarzenegger" But certainly tweak in the name is worth it. It's pretty close. Hope @Schwarzenegger loves this one [sic]," another comment read.

For those us from Bangalore, he is Arnold Shivajinagar. :) — DNV Kumara Guru | ಡಿ ನಂ ವೆಂ ಕುಮಾರ ಗುರು 🇮🇳 (@KumaraGuru) June 16, 2022

This is the limit of Indianization 😆😂😂😂



I had read a Marathi story where James Bond was Indianized as 'Janu Bande'

😆😂😂😂 — Dr Charuhas #Wanderlust (@charuhasmujumd1) June 16, 2022

And hats off to the artist who has painted Arnold in a few strokes of brush... no need to even write the name there 😊👍👍👍 — Dr Charuhas #Wanderlust (@charuhasmujumd1) June 16, 2022

😂Back in college hostels this was one of the challenges given by seniors to juniors to spell "Schwarzenegger"

But certainly tweak in the name is worth it. Its pretty close. Hope @Schwarzenegger loves this one 🤗 — में.तेरा-DJay🇮🇳 (@JDharwadkar) June 16, 2022

