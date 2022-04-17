Anand Mahindra's 'Sunday Dreams' Exercise Joined By Netizens; 'leave Enriching Legacy'

Mahindra Group chairman has often been seen sharing some interesting and motivational facts on the micro-blogging site Twitter. At times he uses the platform to praise someone while on the other hand, he takes out time to share some motivational thoughts on the social media platform. On Sunday, he shared his post on Twitter with an image embedded with the tweet, referring to it as 'Sunday Dreams'.

Mahindra group chairman took to Twitter to share an image that was tweeted by the account Amazing Nature. He shared the picture of the moon and a lighted path, captured in such a way that it seemed to make a path to the moon. Meanwhile, he calls Sunday a dream, "Sunday is a day for imagining your pathway to the fulfillment of your dreams… What is your moonshot? #SundayDreams", read the caption on the tweet.

Sunday is a day for imagining your pathway to the fulfilment of your dreams… What is your moonshot? #SundayDreams pic.twitter.com/DSb6T1tPJu — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 17, 2022

Netizens' reaction to Anand Mahindra's post

The recent picture posted by the businessman has already garnered 6.6k likes. Meanwhile, the image has also garnered several reactions from the netizens. A user commented, "Unfortunately, till we reach the end of the Road. The Moon won't remain there waiting for us". A second user posted, "beautiful". The user spelled, "Leave an enriching legacy". Many users shared their moonshot by clicking the different pictures of the moon.

Previously, Anand Mahindra shared the monday motivation video, which showed a crowd of people was seen on the trolly while the trolly was on the top of the cliff and it slowly made its way down the cliff, however, the ride was very similar to a roller coaster. He took to the micro-blogging platform and wrote "Sometimes, a Monday morning can feel as precarious as this…But you always make it through the week without falling off the cliff…Hang in there. #MondayMotivation" on Twitter post.

Image: PTI