Artist Creates Spectacular Painting Using Ocean Waves; Wins Netizens' Hearts | Watch

While there are uncountable ways to create mind-blowing artworks, one environment enthusiast recently used speeding ocean waves for the purpose and her painting has left everybody stunned. The young artist, identified as Yasmin, shared a brief video of the whole process on Instagram. “Please don’t use toxic paint if you try this”, she wrote alongside her post in order to prevent the amalgamation of harmful chemicals and the ocean water.

"it’s child friendly and skin safe paint but I didn’t realise it was still plastic-based until reading all the comments on here and Tiktok. Thanks for the concern and education. I’ve given alternative options on my Tiktok like putting it in a ziplock bag instead," she explained further.

Aquatic art

The video was originally shared on TikTok but was later re-shared on Instagram. In the clip, the young artist is seen putting few dollops of paint on a piece of white paper. She then holds the paper inside the ocean as some waves wash off the colours while forming a pattern. The scene then transitions to Yasmin creating some incredible shapes and characters with the smudged paint. Since shared, the clip has been viewed by over 16 thousand people and the count is increasing. "Mind-blowing! Next level creativity”, wrote an Instagram user. “The concept is so beautiful. I’m totally taken aback with this piece”, commented another.“This looks amazing!”, quipped a third.

A few days ago, another nature enthusiast left everybody mesmerized with his creative and artistic skills. Basant Soni, who got his first lessons in art from his father, recently created enchanting artworks using just dry-flowers, tree leaves and tree barks. Speaking to ANI later, he ironed out that he created his special eco friends artwork to save paper.

For his art, Soni uses a myriad range of bark, which he processes on his own, to make unique canvases. He then uses differently hued flowers and leaves them to create his masterpieces. According to the artist, his artwork gives a 3D effect, if viewed from a distance and lasts for years. Additionally, he has also been teaching kids to create similar artworks.

