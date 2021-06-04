Artist Sells Invisible Sculpture For Over Rs 13 Lakh, Says 'the Vacuum Is Nothing'

An invisible sculpture titled “I Am”, created by artist Salvatore Garau has been sold. The sculpture was sold at an Art-Rite auction house for €15,000., reported AS.com. As the sculpture is invisible, there is no physical representation of the sculpture and the new buyer has received the receipt of payment for the authenticity of purchase.

Artist sells invisible sculpture

The Italian artist has auctioned an invisible sculpture for which someone has paid €15,000. The sculpture was expected to receive a price between €6000 and €9000, but, after bidding, it received €15,000, reported AS.com. The only physical way to confirm that the sculpture exists is the new owner’s certificate of authenticity, which is where parallels with NFT art can be drawn. The sculpture "I Am" is an immaterial sculpture that does not exist in physical form but is created in the mind of its creator.

Garau while talking about his creation said that he has not sold anything, but a vacuum. He said that vacuum is nothing more than a pace full of energy, according to the Heisenberg uncertainty principle that says "nothing has a weight", according to his interview on the Art-Rite auction house website. He had intuition as an artist, for which abstract and spiritual is instead supported by science. It has an energy that is condensed and transformed into particles, he said.

The other invisible sculpture created by Garau is 'Buddha in contemplation', placed in Piazza della Scala, in Milan, according to the artist's interview on the Art-Rite auction website. NFTs and intangible sculptures might seem related, but the artist has a different view. According to the artist, they are completely different as NFTs are visible images, autographed jpg that you collect and can be viewed on-screen. But, the invisible sculptures are unique, unseen and unreproducible in the most absolute way. He further said that the production of NFT requires an increase in the processing power of the processors while his sculptures are created with zero impact on the environment.

IMAGE: Salvatore_Garau/Instagram

