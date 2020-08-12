As Russia Announces COVID-19 Vaccine, Delighted Netizens Say 'RIP Corona'

On August 11, Russia became the first country in the world to officially register a coronavirus vaccine and claimed that it is ready for use. The 'world’s first' clinically approved vaccine against the novel coronavirus has been manufactured by the Gamaleya Research Institute in collaboration with the Russian Defence Ministry. Russian President Vladimir Putin reportedly said that his daughter has already received the vaccination, hoping that Russia would soon start the mass production of the COVID-19 vaccine. He added that his daughter had a mild temperature after she was vaccinated but it quickly went away.

Netizens react to Russia's COVID-19 vaccine

Ever since the announcement was made, #RussiaVaccine has become trending on Twitter. Memes have flooded on social media since then. While some people are using images with dialogues of known Bollywood comedians Rajpal Yadav and Paresh Rawal, there are people who have made videos as well. The discovery of the vaccine is also being compared to the movie ‘Endgame’. Images of Putin are also being morphed with other images to create memes.

Masks and sanitizer manufacturers to Russia right now: #russiavaccine pic.twitter.com/hRGWQ7L4dA — komal (@komal_S20) August 11, 2020

#russiavaccine has been developed



People to Corona : pic.twitter.com/j2y7B5KlEy — 𝐌𝐄𝐌𝐄𝐑 𝐌𝐄𝐃𝐈𝐂 ⚕️ (@MemerMedic) August 11, 2020

Even after the vaccine has come out and has been tested, it remains distant from being easily accessible. People outside Russia will face major problems in gaining access to the vaccine. According to a report by AP, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova has promised to start “industrial production” of the Gam-COVID-Vac Lyo vaccine in September. However, the website of the State Register of Pharmaceuticals showed the vaccine would appear in circulation starting on January 1, 2021. “Date of introduction to the civilian circulation – 01.01.2021,” the site noted.

