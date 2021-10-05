As WhatsApp, Facebook And Instagram Were Down; Netizens Create 'Squid Games' Memes On It

Marking as one of the longest outages in the history of social media, three major social media platforms namely Whatsapp, Facebook, and Instagram crashed on October 4 causing millions of users to be unable to send text, upload posts, and use any of the features of these apps.

While the company suffered a tremendous loss within a few hours, netizens were having a riot on another popular social media platform. Poking fun at the people flocking the Twitter after being unable to use the other apps, the meme fest ensued on the internet was enough to make the blues of the tech outage go away.

Whatsapp, Facebook, and Instagram down

In an unprecedented disruption, Facebook’s platforms-- Instagram, Facebook Messenger, Whatsapp, and Oculus VR services suffered a global outage causing users to get an error whilst using the apps. The staff of the social media firm was unable to do any work as the company’s internal tools suffered a massive outage while employees were shut outside of the building. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg took to his official Facebook handle to break his silence on the matter by saying, ''Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger are coming back online now. Sorry for the disruption today -- I know how much you rely on our services to stay connected with the people you care about.''

Memes on IG, FB, and Whatsapp outage

Millions of users started taking to Twitter to speak on the matter. However, the mass global outage became the latest fodder for memes which also incorporated the biggest ongoing trends namely Squid Game. Taking the world by storm with its unique yet deadly approach to childhood playground games, the South Korean drama Squid Game is now helping netizens by providing them with hilarious templates to depict the current scenario.

This is the best squid game meme of the social apps downtime 😂🙌 #facebookdown WhatsApp pic.twitter.com/Gla5w6zAth — sammie (@_waweruu) October 5, 2021

This show would have been finished in one episode if he called this number on whatsapp#whatsappdown #squidgame #squidgamenetflix pic.twitter.com/ao2asP8NBX — dipanshu kant (@dipanshukant) October 4, 2021

Several scenes from the series were used to depict the situation of Facebook, Instagram, and Whatsapp crashing leading to Twitter reigning over the digital space. One of the most popular memes to come out of the series was the 'Red light, Green light' game. One user tweeted, ''Good thing I’ve started watching Squid Game so I understand all these memes.''.

Everyone running to Twitter to see if Instagram , Facebook & WhatsApp are down: #instagramdown #SquidGame pic.twitter.com/X1vdl0tQAt — M. (@yungbluss) October 4, 2021

Whatsapp, Facebook and Instagram down cos they played the squid game 😂 pic.twitter.com/lmhl4AnDSL — BK🎯 (@__mrken) October 4, 2021

Image: Twitter/@fizzywiz_/WaseemAnjum983