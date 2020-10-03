Two Whales Swim Near Surfer In Australia In A Mesmerizing Footage; Watch

At a popular beach near Byron Bay, 2 Bryde’s whales were filmed swimming with surfers. According to the reports by dailymail.co.uk, Daniel Cook, a photographer from Sydney captured the rare sight from above Seven Mile Beach near Lennox Head. The video has been uploaded on Youtube channel called ‘Click - Heart TV’ which has 110 subscribers.

Whales caught near surfers

The 40 seconds long mesmerizing video shows the whale making its way through the water when it is joined by a few dolphins. The drone footage shows the whale twirling through the waves. According to the caption of the video, the whale weighs 12 to 20 tonnes each. Uploaded on October 1, the video has managed to gather 2,439 views.

In an interview with Daily Mail, Cook said that filming the whales happened by chance. He also described it as a 'one in a million chance.' He added saying that they were looking at the surfers and saw some dolphins when his partner suggested to 'get the drone up and film them.'

While Cook got the drone up, there was a whale who just 'came into the shot.'

In a separate incident, humpback whales were spotted a few days back in the East Alligator River of Kakadu National Park. Australian authorities put an exclusion zone starting from the East Alligator River to about 30kms upstream for the welfare of the whale and people's safety. Parks Australia is reported to have said in a statement that it was working with the government to find more data. As per reports, the statement states that this is the first time such an incident has happened and an expert group has been put up to monitor the whale and prepare for an intervention if needed.

(Image Credits: Youtube/Click - Heart TV)

