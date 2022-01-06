Australian Woman Forced To Isolate With Tinder Date After Both Test COVID Positive: Report

In a bizarre incident, an Australian woman has been forced to isolate herself with a man she had just met on Tinder. The pair were forced to stay together after they both tested positive for COVID-19. The Australian woman, named, Sarah Henley, who goes by the username @poppymoore777 on TikTok has shared the whole story in a series of videos, The Independent reported.

As per the news report, the videos shared on TikTok have caught the attention of social media users who shared their reactions to the clip. The series of videos reportedly start with a positive lateral flow test and in the caption, Sarah Henley shared that she and her Tinder partner had tested positive for COVID-19 and they need to quarantine together. In the videos posted on TikTok, Henley and her Tinder date can be seen spending time together.

Reportedly, the videos show the pair ordering food, drinking beer and washing clothes. The pair can also be seen having fun playing Mario Kart and watching TV. In a clip shared on TikTok, her male Tinder date can be seen making salad and halloumi and even serving it to her. Even though Henley did not reveal the reason for the pair to quarantine together, she did mention in the comments section that she could not isolate by herself citing "personal reasons," as per The Independent report. The videos have garnered the attention of users who in the comments section shared their views.

UK-based bachelor sets up billboards to find wife

Meanwhile, a bachelor in the United Kingdom in order to find himself a wife has set up a website called ‘Findmalikawife.com’. The UK-based bachelor has even put on huge billboards in Birmingham in the hope of finding a wife. A Twitter user who goes by the name @DeanRed123 has posted the picture of the huge billboard alongside the caption, "Spotted in Birmingham - this absolute legend has taken out billboards and set up a website to find a wife, this is like the final level of internet dating."

spotted in birmingham - this absolute legend has taken out billboards and set up a website to find a wife, this is like the final level of internet dating pic.twitter.com/d67vHFCA25 — new year same dean (@DeanRed123) January 2, 2022

(Image: SoroushKarimi/MikaBaumeister/Unsplash)