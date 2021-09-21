If you are someone who just loves to watch animal videos on social media, then this clip is going to bring a smile to your face. The heart-winning incident was captured on camera where a mama dog is seen feeding her little ones, while the male dog brings a treat for the occupied mother. First, posted on Reddit by a user named Dawn Amber, the 31-second clip is extensively circulating on the internet and has become a new viral hit.

In the viral video, a white mama dog is seen sitting next to a window, where she is calmly feeding her puppies. A moment later, a big black dog enters the frame, and there comes an interesting part because the black dog brings a little treat and drops it in front of her. The mama dog quickly grabs the food, and what is even more amusing in the video is the last part, where the black doggy is seen cuddling the white mama dog.

Sharing the video, the user captioned it as, "Mom was exhausted from taking care of the purpose, so dad brought her a snack." Users are surprised to see such fine-tuning between the two. Many even call the black dog the "father" of the puppies. A lot of users appreciated the act and lauded the adorable family, while some went emotional after watching the video.

One user's comment read, "I love how in this video he also checks to make sure the kids are OK". A second person who saw the video expressed an honest opinion and said, "I need someone this supportive in my life". A third person said that after watching the video, he "started liking animals more than some people". "I just wish someone loved me like that," said a fourth guy.

Image: Reddit/Dawn_Amber