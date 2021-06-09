Last Updated:

Balenciaga's Stiletto Crocs Enter The Fashion Industry: Netizens Call Them A 'joke'

Balenciaga's stiletto Crocs are making headlines across the internet. As their price is approx $1000, people are reacting to them with an abundance of tweets.

Balenciaga's stiletto Crocs is the new thing in the fashion industry after Balenciaga signed a collaboration with Crocs for its 2022 Spring Collection. Comfortable shoes by Crocs made their way with trench coats and extravagant ball gowns into Balenciaga's Spring collection. However, the fashion brand had brought a twist to the comfy shoes by giving them stiletto. 

Netizens react to Balenciaga's stiletto Crocs

Balenciaga's stiletto Crocs are making headlines across the internet. While the price of the shoes converted heels footwear is approximately $1000, people are reacting to them with an avalanche of tweets. A Twitter user wrote, "#Balenciaga came out with stiletto crocs priced at $850. That’s a hard NO for me. #SMDH". While several users came out with different jokes, a user wrote, "Is this a belated April fools joke?". One of the users straight away called them a joke. She wrote, "These crocs with heels is a joke! Lol".

Some users even came up with hilarious GIFs and memes. One of the users took a reference of Michael from The Office USA for a GIF. The user wrote, "Ya’ll really wearing crocs with heels on them???". A user questioned if Crocs would be comfortable with heels and wrote, "Never owned a pair of crocs but I get the appeal. But crocs with heels isn't that counterproductive, that can't be comfortable?". A user added another GIF and wrote, "You can now get @Crocs with 2-inch heels. They're great for the woman who wants to make the statement, 'I've totally given up!'".

A user came out with a meme for Balenciaga's latest Crocs with heels. The user wrote, "crocs with high heels but the heel has another tinier croc on it". The image had Crocs in the heels of a Crocs.

While people were criticising Balenciaga's shoes, some even expressed their fondness for them. A user wrote how she would love to wear Crocs with heels. Her tweet read, "Crocs are an actual abomination but as soon as they make crocs with heels you’ll never see me in anything else". It was also reported that Balenciaga's stiletto Crocs were sold out after their launch.

