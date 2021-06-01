Balochistan Fisherman Catches Rare 48-kg Atlantic Croaker Fish, Sells For A Whopping Price

In a rare incident, a farmer in Pakistan on Sunday caught the 48-kg Atlantic croaker fish (Kir) off the coast of Gwadar in Balochistan province and sold it for a whopping USD 46,706 [Rs 72 Lakh] in an auction. This has been one of the most expensive transactions made at the Jiwani fish market in a record-breaking fisheries sale. Deputy Director Fisheries Ahmed Nadeem, told local broadcaster Tribune that the farmer, who hails from the Gwadar’s Pishukan village and is a resident of Koh-e-Sar Bazar, turned a millionaire overnight.

As per the market rates, the price for the unique fish was fixed at the discount of Rs 30,000 per kg, and the highest bidding for the rare cracker fish hit Rs 8.6 million. The demand for the creature is extremely high across China, Europe, and the international fisheries market, Nadeem told reporters. He added, that the fish was finally sold at the record-breaking price of Rs150,000 per kg in the fish market of the town. The owner of the fishing launch Sajid Haji Abu Bak, meanwhile said, that the fisherman hunted the gigantic fish on the shores of Jiwani. Gwadar

Development Authority Assistant Director Environment and Marine Biologist Abdul Rahim Baloch informed that while many fishes are valuable for their meat, use of skin, and bones but it is a different case with the rare croaker caught by the fisherman. The price of a croaker is high due to its unique air bladder, Baloch said. He added that the fish is also extremely valuable due to its high demand in medical sciences. With about weighs about 1.2 kg weight, the Atlantic Croaker is one of the commercially heaviest fishes caught in the seas.

Giant Manta Ray fish caught near Odisha

Similarly last year, a mammoth Giant Manta Ray fish was caught by a group of fishermen off the Digha coast near the Odisha-West Bengal border following a rare finding. Director of West Bengal United Fishermen Association Pinaki Ranjan Kar told reporters that the fish weighed around 800 kg, and was so far the largest catch of its kind. The giant species was about 8 feet long and 5 feet wide in measurement. Kar said that the fishermen in Digha managed to catch one of the heaviest fishes that have been brought into the fisheries for sale. He added that the fishermen in Digha dubbed the fish as 'Shankar fish' due to its unique shape that resembled an elephant's ear.

